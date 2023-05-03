The Flash Releases Two New Extended TV Spots

There are two new TV spots promoting the theatrical release of The Flash. The film will be a pivotal moment for DC Studios, as James Gunn and Peter Safran position the movie universe for a new direction under their leadership. There's no word yet on just how The Flash will set up the new DC Universe, but we know stalwarts like Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, and Ben Affleck won't be returning to reprise their roles as Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman, respectively. However, The Flash does bring back Michael Keaton, our original Batman of the big screen, who we can catch in both of the new TV spots.

Both of The Flash TV promos were shared on Twitter by The Flash Film News account. The videos both begin with Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) talking with Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) about Barry's time-traveling in order to save his mom. What makes these spots even cooler is we get some extended footage of Affleck's Dark Knight racing on his Bat-Tumbler bike as he chases some crooks through the streets of Gotham City. Flash and Batman share the trauma that comes from losing a parent, and Barry wants to rectify that by changing the past. Bruce, however, sees the faults in that plan and tries to talk Barry out of it.

Of course, with the past changed, the future is also changed as well, which introduces us to Michael Keaton's version of Batman, the return of General Zod (Michael Shannon), and the debut of Sasha Calle's Supergirl.

New extended TV Spot for The Flash! #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/bjB2SR4cQM — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) May 3, 2023

Yet another Extended TV-Spot for The Flash with new footage! #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/APCoMWF5q5 — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) May 3, 2023

The Flash Creatives Reveals Cameos You Won't See In Film

While fans are expecting to see a myriad of different cameo appearances and references in The Flash, there's only so much room to pack them in. The Flash's director and producer, Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, revealed that many cameos and Easter eggs were cut from among DC legends — including a few that may surprise.

ComicBook.com was on hand for a special screening and Q&A for The Flash and during the event, the Muschietti's revealed that there were a lot of characters that they had to let go in terms of cameos simply because of time constraints.

"We had a lot more characters that we know we had to let go, because there just wasn't time," Barbara Muschietti said.

"That Hall of Fame of great characters and actors that play these characters, there's so many," Andy Muschietti added. "The list was endless. We had to choose. We had to pick. Linda Carter was one of them … Brando and Burgess Meredith, Caesar Romero, all the classics. We grew up watching the series. Our first Batman was Adam West."

Responding to a question from Geeks of Color's Dorian Parks about whether The Flash TV show's Grant Gustin was ever in contention for a cameo, the director confirmed it, adding: "Of course, as I said before the list of cameos…was huge. So obviously we played with the idea of including DC characters from TV, but we just had to pick."