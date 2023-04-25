The Flash Director Addresses Film Delays for Theatrical Run

After years of being in the works, and even more years of being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Flash movie is finally on its way to becoming a reality. The DC film will be arriving in theaters this summer, and fans of the franchise have already wondered a lot about what's in store, and how the blockbuster will translate onto the big screen. In a recent interview with Box Office Pro Magazine, The Flash director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti addressed why the film has been held for a theatrical debut.

"The only way to release The Flash is in theaters," Andy and Barbara said. "Warner's knew that, and we knew that."

"Of course, it feels great," Barbara said elsewhere in the interview. "We have worked solidly on The Flash for almost four years. We are very grateful to WB for working with us on using all this time to make the movie better. The pandemic allowed us to have a longer development, and, on the other side of shooting, it allowed us to have the time to explore visual effects like never before. We al! knew that The Flash belongs in movie theaters, and we were happy to wait the right time."

What is The Flash movie about?

In The Flash, Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline. The Flash is set to be directed by IT's Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl's Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

"It's gonna be exciting," editor Paul Machliss previously explained to IBC. "I mean, Warners has charged us with making the best film we possibly can. What I can say is that we're gonna be utilizing… We're the first film to be utilizing some very, very new technology in terms of getting multiple versions of the same actor on the screen, rather than using either locked off cameras or even the motion controls we used in [Last Night in Soho]. There's been a development with some wonderful technology, which I'd love to be able to talk about now, but this time next year once the film's out, we can go into total, scrupulous detail. But that is very, very exciting and I'm very pleased to say that we're the first, certainly on a film of this scale to utilize it. Probably why it's taken so long to finish actually. But it's worth the wait, because it looks fantastic."

The Flash is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 16th.