The Flash: DC Shot and Scrapped Ending With Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot

The Flash has finally made its way into theaters, and it's definitely creating some sort of conversation surrounding the events of the film. DC Studios released The Flash to some fairly mixed reactions; it even has a surprising B CinemaScore and a dwindling 66% on Rotten Tomatoes. From everything we've seen in the trailers and heard about The Flash, it looks like a pretty decent time at the movie, and even DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn thinks that the film is one of the best superhero movies of all time. If you've seen the film, then you know that there was a massive cameo that we won't spoil in this article, but it turns out that the ending could have been very different. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, which contains some massive spoilers from The Flash, so beware, an ending that was crafted by Warner Bros. co-CEOs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy saw the return of Henry Cavill's Superman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman. But it was ultimately scrapped in favor of an ending that fits in with Gunn and Peter Safran's plans going forward.

"A new The Flash ending was conceived," THR wrote in the report. "This new version was still on the courthouse steps, but now Sasha Calle's Supergirl was joined by Superman, played by Henry Cavill, and Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot. Keaton also remained."

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis in promotion of The Flash, Sasha Calle revealed some details on her meeting with the Wonder Woman star.

"Well, look, I really want to talk about Gal [Gadot]. I watched Wonder Woman in 2017, and I cut a picture of her and put her on my vision board," Calle previously told us. "She was doing stunts. And I just remember, like, God, I was just so inspired by her, and when I met her, I was just like, 'I saw your movie, and because of you, because of the representation, right? Representation of a woman being a superhero on screen. Like, I knew that I had to do that.' And I was like, 'Here I am in front of you.' Like it's a wild expression, and Gal is like, so sweet, so loving, so caring, so supportive. I really like her, look up to her, and admire her, and she is just so sweet. I never fangirl, but I was literally like, 'Um, you're not going to not; it's Wonder Woman. You're not going to fan either?'"

Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

