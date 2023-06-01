The Flash: Sasha Calle Reveals Her Amazing First Meeting With Gal Gadot

DC Studios is getting ready to release The Flash movie, and fan excitement is officially ramping up. The Flash will feature the return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck's Batmen as well as the debut of a new Supergirl (Sasha Calle). The film will also feature some other surprises, like Nicholas Cage as Superman and even Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Calle has begun doing press for the film, and she has revealed what happened the first time she met Gadot. While speaking with ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis, Calle revealed some details on her meeting with the Wonder Woman star.

"Well, look, I really want to talk about Gal [Gadot]. I watched Wonder Woman in 2017, and I cut a picture of her and put her on my vision board, Calle told us. "She was doing stunts. And I just remember, like, God, I was just so inspired by her, and when I met her, I was just like, 'I saw your movie, and because of you, because of the representation, right? Representation of a woman being a superhero on screen. Like, I knew that I had to do that.' And I was like, 'Here I am in front of you.' Like it's a wild expression, and Gal is like, so sweet, so loving, so caring, so supportive. I really like her, look up to her, and admire her, and she is just so sweet. I never fangirl, but I was literally like, 'Um, you're not going to not; it's Wonder Woman. You're not going to fan either?'"

Ben Affleck Spoils Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman Appearance in The Flash

Affleck was recently doing press for his upcoming film Air, and he's revealing some new details on The Flash. While appearing on the Smartless Podcast, Affleck spilled some juicy new details about Gal Gadot's The Flash cameo.

"It's my best s--t I have done as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit but I got it now! Like you do the audition and you are on your way home, you are like 'No!' I don't want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys," Affleck revealed. "She saves me with the Lasso of Truth, so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work. I was like 'Wait a minute; I got it!"

What is The Flash About?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

