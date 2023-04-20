The Flash Fan Art Gives Ben Affleck's Batman White-Eyed Cowl

DC Studios is getting ready to release The Flash on the big screen, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, it surely looks epic. Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are both returning as their respective Batmans, and fans couldn't be more excited. One artist on Instagram seems to think that the latter's costume could use an update. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Skull101ify created a new edit that shows how Affleck's cowl could look with Batman's classic white eyes. In the fan art, Affleck is on the Batcycle like in The Flash trailer, but instead of the blue suit we see in the real thing, the artist opted to give the character a black, white-eyed cowl. While Affleck will probably never get to wear the classic Batman look, this fan art is definitely a good look at the possibilities.

You can check out the fan art below.

Ben Affleck Spilled the Beans on Gal Gadot's The Flash Cameo

Affleck was recently doing press for his upcoming film Air, and he's revealing some new details on The Flash. While appearing on the Smartless Podcast, Affleck spilled some juicy new details about Gal Gadot's The Flash cameo.

"It's my best s--t I have done as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit but I got it now! Like you do the audition and you are on your way home, you are like 'No!' I don't want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys," Affleck revealed. "She saves me with the Lasso of Truth, so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work. I was like 'Wait a minute; I got it!"

What is The Flash about?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash hits theaters on June 16th!

