The Flash Fan Art Highlights Ezra Miller's Electrifying New Costume

DC Studios is getting ready to release the film that will reset their universe of comic book films with The Flash, and everyone is calling it one of the best films in the genre. From everything we've seen in the trailers, The Flash looks like it will be multiverse madness and the perfect end to the DC Extended Universe. The Flash gives Ezra Miller a new costume that's more accurate than Justice League, and it looks great. One artist on Instagram has created some art that highlights Miller's new suit. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Spdrmnkyxxiii created some fan art that shows off The Flash's new suit. In the fan art, the artist brings Miller into the speed force and surrounds his body with lightning.

You can check out the fan art below.

Ben Affleck Says The Flash is His Best Work as Batman

Affleck was recently doing press for his upcoming film Air, and he's revealing some new details on The Flash. While appearing on the Smartless Podcast, Affleck spilled some juicy new details about Gal Gadot's The Flash cameo.

"It's my best s--t I have done as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit but I got it now! Like you do the audition and you are on your way home, you are like 'No!' I don't want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys," Affleck revealed. "She saves me with the Lasso of Truth, so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work. I was like 'Wait a minute; I got it!"

What is The Flash about?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

