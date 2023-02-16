The Flash Fan Art Sees Michael Keaton Suit Up In Blue and Gray Batman Suit

DC Studios has been having one heck of a week after debuting the first official trailer for their upcoming The Flash movie and fans are really amped up. The Flash trailer easily became the most watched out of all the Super Bowl LVII teasers and it showed fans some of the things to expect in the movie. We see that General Zod (Michael Shannon) has returned after Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) altered the timeline and screwed things up big time. We also see that Michael Keaton is the Batman of the new timeline and he sets out to help the Scarlet Speedster. In the trailer we get a look at Keaton's Batcave as well as all of the bat-suits he's worn over the years, with one being pretty comic accurate with a blue and gray color scheme. Fans have been long clamoring for that color way to appear in live-action, and now that they've seen it, an artist has taken the liberty of placing the actor in the costume.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink designed a new piece of fan art that imagines what Keaton could look like in the blue and gray costume we see in the trailer. In the fan art, The Flash star wears the Blue and Gray suit as well as gets some comic accurate white eyes. While Keaton Will probably only wears the costume we saw him in in the trailer, but the actor returning should be enough for diehard Batman fans. You can check out the fan art below!

What is The Flash about?

Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

What's Happening at DC Studios?

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Do you think Michael Keaton should have worn this Batman suit instead? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!