The Flash Fan Poster Shows Off Michael Keaton's Batman and Supergirl

DC Studios recently premiered The Flash during this year's CinemaCon, and the reactions to it were calling it one of the best superhero films in years. The Flash is set to bring back both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman, with the latter in a more prominent role. We will also see Supergirl (Sasha Calle) in the movie to help combat the Kryptonian threat that is General Zod (Michael Shannon). Fans are super excited for The Flash's release, and one artist has created a fan poster that shows off the main heroes in the movie. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Youssef_Defenshi has created a fan poster that highlights the characters of the upcoming The Flash movie. In the fan art, we see Batman (Keaton), two Flashes (Ezra Miller), and Supergirl.

You can check out The Flash fan poster below.

Ben Affleck Says The Flash is His Best Work as Batman

Affleck was recently doing press for his upcoming film Air, and he's revealing some new details on The Flash. While appearing on the Smartless Podcast, Affleck spilled some juicy new details about Gal Gadot's The Flash cameo.

"It's my best s--t I have done as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit but I got it now! Like you do the audition and you are on your way home, you are like 'No!' I don't want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys," Affleck revealed. "She saves me with the Lasso of Truth, so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work. I was like 'Wait a minute; I got it!"

What is The Flash About?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

