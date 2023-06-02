The Flash: Michael Shannon Only Returned With Zack Snyder's Blessing

DC Studios is getting ready to release their upcoming The Flash movie after years and years of delays, and fans are really excited to see what happens in the film. The Flash will feature the return of both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman, as well as bring back General Zod (Michael Shannon) and introduce a new Supergirl (Sasha Calle). Supergirl and Zod will take each other on in the film, as the events of Man of Steel were changed due to the Scarlet Speedster messing around with the timeline. It was shocking to see Shannon return as General Zod for The Flash, but it seems that he had to ask permission to sign up for the film. While appearing in a new video for Vanity Fair, Shannon went into depth about asking Zack Snyder for permission to return as General Zod.

"So The Flash comes around. As I recall, at the end of Man of Steel, Superman breaks my neck and kills me, which was the cause of much consternation among some fans because Superman's not supposed to kill people. But I say to Superman, 'It's either me or you,' so he has to do it," Shannon revealed. "So then, I get this call, and I'm like, 'They saw Man of Steel, right?' And my manager's like, 'Yeah, they saw Man of Steel, but it's different.' I'm like, "What is it?' 'It's a multiverse. ' I'm like, 'I don't know what that means.'"

"I was very upset by what happened to Zack [Snyder] in the Justice League and all that. Didn't feel right to me. Now I know I probably don't know all sides to this story, and I should probably just keep my mouth shut, but like I said, I really, really, really love Zack and really appreciated that opportunity. But then I talked to Andy [Muschietti], who's also a lovely guy and very, very creative and fun, and, you know, I said, 'Hey, you know, I would really feel awkward about doing it without Zack's blessing. So, until I get that, you're just going to have to wait.' So I reached out to Zack, and he gave me his blessing and said, 'It's okay. You can do it.' And I appreciate that, and then I said yes." The Flash Star added.

What Were Michael Shannon's Previous Comments on Asking Zack Snyder to Join The Flash?

During a recent interview with The Playlist, Shannon previously revealed that he asked Man of Steel director Zack Snyder for permission to return as General Zod in The Flash, and the iconic director obliged.

"I was hesitant [to come back] because I wasn't really happy about what happened to Zack Snyder in that whole deal," Shannon revealed. "And I really love Zack. The fact that Zack asked me to play that part to begin with – that's probably the biggest surprise of my career. It almost felt like a practical joke. I was like, 'You're kidding me, right?'"

"But I talked to Andy [Muschietti] about it, and I liked Andy, and I said, 'Andy, look – I just want to get Zack's blessing on this because it just doesn't feel right without that.' And Zack, to his credit, was very understanding. He gave me his blessing, and I went to do it. I loved Andy, too. I loved working with Andy. They're both super creative guys. Andy's an amazing artist. He would just make these drawings when I was sitting there talking to him. I'd look over and say, 'Hey, can I keep that?' and he'd go, 'Sure!' and sign it and give it to me. But, you know, it's just really different – these kind of multiverse situations. The story is a lot more all over the place, you know? And I feel like I mainly exist in The Flash as, like, an obstacle or a problem. Whereas, in Man of Steel, it was more of a story. Like, The Flash is definitely about The Flash – as it should be. So, it's not as in-depth." The Flash and Man of Steel star added.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th!

What do you think about Michael Shannon's comments? Are you excited to see him as General Zod in The Flash? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!