The Flash: Supergirl Star Sasha Calle Reveals Meeting With Henry Cavill

DC Studios is getting ready to release The Flash into theaters, and it will reboot the DC Universe. After The Flash, James Gunn and Peter Safran will begin working on the first film on their DCU movie slate, Superman: Legacy. Gunn will direct Superman: Legacy and is recasting the role of Superman, with Henry Cavill forced to exit the role and this version focusing on a younger version of the character. The Flash is also introducing us to the latest live-action interpretation of Supergirl, who will be played by Sasha Calle and will explore the idea of a world without Superman. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Calle revealed that she met with Cavill after filming The Flash, and he gave her a thumbs up for playing the Girl of Steel.

"Yes, I met him," she revealed. "I met him actually after the movie was done, months later. I gave him a big hug. You know, it's Henry Cavill, man! Our Man of Steel. He is kind and very proper, and it was a great experience. I asked him, 'Did I make you proud, cuz? Does Superman approve?' And he was like, 'Absolutely. You did a phenomenal job.' I think, to me, that meant the world, because it's Henry Cavill, Man of Steel."

Henry Cavill Speaks on Once Again Exiting Superman Role

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill wrote in a statement he released on Instagram. "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes. For those who have been by my side through the years....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

What is The Flash About?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash hits theaters on June 16th!

