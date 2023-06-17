The Flash Leaves a Major Question Unanswered

The Scarlet Speedster has raced to theaters this weekend, as The Flash brings back the likes of Michael Keaton's Batman into the fray. With the latest film from the DC Universe rebooting the previous cinematic universe of the Justice League, the recent film made a surprising choice in leaving one major question unanswered when the credits rolled. Should the Flash get a sequel, it wouldn't be a surprise if said question was a major part of its storyline.

Warning. If you haven't seen The Flash in theaters, be forewarned that we'll be diving into major spoiler territory. The main premise of latest film featuring DC's resident speedster is that Barry Allen attempts to go back in time to save his mother's life. In doing so, Barry inadvertently creates a new timeline where the world has been fundamentally changed, giving the creators behind the film the opportunity to bring in Michael Keaton's Dark Knight as well as introduce Sasha Calle's Supergirl. Unfortunately, fans never have the question answered as to who was the one that killed Barry's mother.

(Photo: Warner Bros. / DC)

In the comics, and the CW television series, Barry's mother was killed by the Reverse Flash, Professor Zoom. In the movie, Barry's mother is stabbed with a knife, his father running in to find her body slumped on the kitchen floor. While there was no hint of Zoom being a part of the movie, the yellow-clad rogue could potentially make an appearance in a sequel. Should the Flash return to the silver screen in James Gunn's DC Universe, it will be interesting to see what changes are made from his first solo entry.

At the end of the movie, Barry is successful in clearing his father's name. Luckily, Allen has an opportunity to say goodbye to his mother one last time before resetting the timeline and allowing her death once again. While Zoom was responsible in the comics, who is to say that the Professor was the knife-wielder this time around?

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th, promising to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.