The Flash Underperforming at Box Office in Opening Weekend

The Flash is speeding into theaters this weekend, but the trouble DC movie looks like it will underperform in its opening weekend. The Flash had been projected to earn $70-75 million in its opening weekend. However, after bringing in $24.5 million on its first day at the box office (including its Thursday night previews), analysts have adjusted their projections to suggest the movie will hover around $60 in its opening frame. The Flash is rolling out with a muted press tour due to recent controversy surrounding its star, Ezra Miller, and many DC fans aren't sure how to receive it with the change in executive leadership at DC Studios and a soft reboot of sorts looming. It's also received mixed reviews, with a barely-fresh 67% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave The Flash a score of 3-out-of-5 in her film review. She writes:

"After years of being a proverbial white whale in the realm of superhero movies, The Flash finally exists in an undoubtedly fun, but somewhat inconsequential way. The movie's liveliness is infectious, and there are some genuinely unbelievable moments on display, but that might not be enough to fully cement it as a legendary part of DC's canon. Whether on the screen or on the page, Barry Allen's adventure is far from over – and, in one way or another, The Flash movie will always be a one-of-a-kind chapter of that."

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th, promising to reshape the DC Multiverse with the help of familiar faces and brand-new heroes. Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) ventures to the past to change history, resulting in massive repercussions for the future. Forced to team up with another version of Barry, the mysterious Kryptonian known as Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and the iconic Batman (Michael Keaton), the Scarlet Speedster is forced to reckon with his mistakes and save a doomed reality. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Christina Hodson from a story by Joby Harold, and produced by Barbara Muschietti.

