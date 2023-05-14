The Flash: Fan React to Movie in New Promo

One of the next blockbusters racing into theaters is DC Studios' The Flash, which is aiming to reset the DC Universe in an attempt to craft a direct competitor with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sunday, the studio behind the film released a new promotional spot for the picture, showing off a little more of what fans can expect from the Andy Muschietti film.

In it, footage from the film is intertwined with clips from fans who've seen an advanced screening of the film. "I laughed, I cried, I felt all the feels," one of the fans said in the promo.

Laughing ✅ Crying ✅ All the feels ✅ THE FLASH – only in theaters June 16. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/vi14cTFejg — The Flash (@theFlash) May 14, 2023

"What I think it makes it just more than a movie is that it teaches you to not take people around you for granted," another on of the fans said. Another early watcher applauded the film's emotional relationship between Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) and his mother.

Those in the promo weren't the only ones raving about the film, as fans online used the commercial to share the excitement for the upcoming feature. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying!