The Flash Mother's Day TV Spot Released

It's Mother's Day in the United States and to mark the occasion, the upcoming The Flash movie has released a new TV spot focusing on the love Nora Allen has for her son, Barry and how that love is what drives Barry to try to save her — and break the universe in the process. In the full length "Happy Mother's Day" promo released by Warner Bros. India, fans see young Barry and his mother have something of an "I love you" off with Nora reminding her. young son that she loved him first and Barry, in voice over noting that his mother will always be alive somewhere in time. You can check it out for yourself below.

On Twitter, the film's official account also shared a short promo with the hashtag #MomsAreSuperheroes and featuring an emotional moment between an adult Barry and Nora in a grocery store, with Barry telling Nora that his mother is the "best, kindest person in the world" and Nora encouraging him to tell her that because mom's like to hear those things. You can check out the tear-jerker of a promo for yourself below.

Love to all the moms and mother figures out there this weekend. #MomsAreSuperheros Check out THE FLASH – Only in Theaters June 16. pic.twitter.com/Ze3QGmzfsm — The Flash (@theFlash) May 13, 2023

What is The Flash movie about?

In The Flash, Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline. The Flash is set to be directed by IT's Andy Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl's Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

"The studio wanted to tell the story and, of course, I agreed that it was a great story," Muschietti recently told reporters. "It's basically time travel that includes the origin story, which is basically the mother and the father, and their accident. All of those elements were sort of attached to this thing. That's why in my opinion, it was like you're killing several birds with the same stone in a way. And of course, time travel is always a good idea. Batman is always a good idea."

"This is more like a suspense. It is a buildup to that moment, which makes probably a more emotional experience, because you understand everything that's happening," Muschietti added. "In Flashpoint, it's more like Jacob's Ladder, 'What is happening? Mom, I don't have powers. My mom is alive.'"

The Flash is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 16th.