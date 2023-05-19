The Flash Tracking for Bigger Opening Than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

DC Studios is getting ready to release their next big film with their Ezra Miller-led The Flash movie, and it has already been screened to the press. Initial reactions to The Flash have been calling one of the best superhero movies of all time, and even Tom Cruise has praised the movie. From everything we've seen in the trailers, The Flash could be a big hit for James Gunn and his new regime. Now, we know what kind of hit The Flash could be. According to Box Office Pro, The Flash is being projected to beat out Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Flash is being projected to make anywhere between $115 million and $140 million on its opening weekend, compared to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's $118 million opening weekend. If The Flash beats Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 during its opening weekend, it has a pretty good shot at overtaking its box office total.

The Flash Director Speaks Out on Ezra Miller's Future

During a recent Q&A for The Flash at CinemaCon, director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti both spoke out in support of Miller, saying that they are putting in the work to get their mental health in order.

"Ezra is well now," Andy told the crowd. "We're all hoping that they get better... They're taking the steps to recovery. They're dealing with mental health issues, but they're well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they're very committed to getting better."

"And, I have to say, during our shoot, during principal photography, their commitment to the role was something we've never seen," added Barbara. "And the discipline to the work, the willingness — physical, mental, and just wanting to go beyond the pale — is just amazing."

What is The Flash About?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash exclusively speeds its way into theaters on June 16th and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now.

