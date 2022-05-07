The Flash's Grant Gustin Stars in Netflix Movie With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

✖

The Flash star Grant Gustin's latest movie has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Rescued by Ruby, which is now streaming on Netflix, currently sits at a 100 percent Tomatometer score — meaning that each of the critics who reviewed the film gave it a positive rating. The film is also doing well among fans, sitting at a 90 percent Audience Score. The film was released in March and, in addition to Gustin, stars Scott Wolf, Camille Sullivan, Tom Mc Beath, Sharon Taylor, and Eileen Pedde among others.

The official description of the film is as follows: "State trooper Dan (Grant Gustin) dreams of joining the K-9 Search & Rescue team, but no one will give him the chance. Shelter dog Ruby dreams of having a home but is running out of hope. When fate brings Dan and Ruby together, it's their unshakable bond that helps them face their toughest challenge yet. Based on a true story." The film is based on the short story "Dogwink Ruby" from the book Dogwinks by Squire Rushnell and Louise DuArt.

As for The Flash, Gustin signed on for a ninth season of The CW series earlier this year with that season expected to debut on the network this fall. With the recent cancellation of two of the network's other Arrowverse series — DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman — as well as reports that The Flash itself may be entering its final stretch with Season 9 being an abbreviated season, it's anyone's guess what's next for the Scarlet Speedster and his team though this week's "Death Falls" dealt a major blow with the death of Frost (Danielle Panabaker). It's a development that showrunner Eric Wallace has previously teased will have permanent emotional impact on the team and Panabaker recently told ComicBook.com will leave the team trying to find their footing.

"It's a big loss for them," Panabaker said. "Last year, when Cisco left, that was a loss, but he came back and it was a different kind of gone, but not forever. Frost is gone forever, and I think it's going to take Team Flash a minute to find their footing.

Rescued by Ruby is now streaming on Netflix. The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The next episode, "Funeral For a Friend", airs May 11th.

Have you seen Rescued by Ruby? Let us know your thoughts about Gustin's latest film in the comment section!