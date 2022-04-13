The Flash Reportedly May End With Abbreviated Ninth Season

The Flash might end with an abbreviated ninth season according to the latest reports. While the fanbase reels from the information that Jesse L Martin will be leaving the series, there are other things to discuss. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news today that things might wrap up quicker than anyone thought. The CW renewed the long-running superhero show back in March. But, there’s been no announcement of things getting resolved with the normal season order. Their sources indicate that Barry Allen’s last lap around the track might end up being a sprint rather than a marathon.

Previously talking to Entertainment Weekly, Flash showrunner Eric Wallace said that Season 8’s finale could function like a series finale in a pinch. So, it begs the room to ask, what could be on tap after the curtain falls on this season’s adventures?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re writing the season finale as we speak, and I’m happy to report that it all gets resolved by the end of season 8, so we can start fresh and clean, should we, knock on wood, be able to have the privilege to do a season 9,” Wallace said while referring to Iris West-Allen’s (Candice Patton) “time sickness” plotline.

“I have to do both,” Wallace divulged. “I’ve known what the ending was for a few years now. We’re coming to the end of a three-year master plan that I’ve had with the show at seasons 6, 7, and 8. But the actual ending-ending, I have to write two endings, because I don’t know what the future holds. I know what I’m hoping for. I’m very hopeful there is a season 9, but I have to make sure I have closure on all of the character arcs depending on which way it goes. But then I also have to film a tag or a teaser that potentially sets up another year. So it’s a challenge, but it’s one that we love doing as writers. It’s made it even more interesting and more intense, but I think it’s going to be worth it.”

Would you be sad about a shorter season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!