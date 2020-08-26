The Fog Star Would Love to Return for a Possible Sequel

(Photo: AVCO Embassy)

Most audiences know John Carpenter for his accomplishments with 1978's Halloween, though in 1980 he unleashed the seminal ghost story The Fog, which earned a remake back in 2005. While various Carpenter films have earned sequels and remakes over the years, one relatively insular story was The Fog, though star Adrienne Barbeau confirms she'd still be happy to return as her character Stevie Wayne for a follow-up story, were the opportunity to arise. Such an endeavor might not seem entirely likely, but in 2018, a direct sequel to his Halloween landed in theaters and became a major success, so it's hard to rule out such an event occurring.

"I'd love to play Stevie Wayne again, many years later," Barbeau confirmed with The Thing With Two Heads.

Carpenter's official website describes the film, "A weather-beaten old fisherman tells an ancient tale of betrayal and death to fascinated children as they huddle together by their campfire. As a piece of driftwood in a child’s hands glows with spectral light an eerie fog envelops the bay and from its midst emerge dripping demonic victims of a century-old shipwreck… seeking revenge."

Barbeau's Wayne was the local radio DJ who operated out of the town's lighthouse, becoming one of the first to witness that unearthly fog descend upon the community.

Despite the film being considered a classic ghost story, Carpenter was initially immensely dissatisfied with the rough cut of the film, causing him to go back and re-shoot a number of scenes and add an opening monologue to help set the stage of the adventure.

"We walked out of the first screening of The Fog, it hadn't even finished, in the middle of the first screening of The Fog, John asked me to step outside and we went outside and he said, 'Listen, I don't think I can direct anymore,'" the actress recalled of the filmmaker's initial reaction to the movie. "I think he was really sort of saying, 'Will you still care about me if I can't direct? Because this isn't working.' And I said, 'Of course, what are you talking about?' And, rightly so, I certainly wasn't an expert, I love everything he does, he went back and realized he needed to add some footage and, I believe, he went to AVCO Embassy and offered to pay for the filming, the additional shoot, himself because he just didn't feel it was working."

Interestingly, Barbeau did end up returning to a familiar franchise last year, as she starred in an episode of Shudder's Creepshow after having starred in the original 1982 film, so we can't rule out her returning for a sequel to The Fog.

