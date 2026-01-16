The Funniest Comedy Movie of 2025 Is Getting the Love It Deserves on Prime Video

Spoof movies used to be quite prevalent in the comedy film landscape, but in more recent years, they’ve largely disappeared from the limelight. But spoof movies are attempting to make a comeback, as evidenced by the release of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues last year and the long-awaited Spaceballs 2 finally making its way through production. The revitalization of the spoof movie kicked off last summer, when the Naked Gun reboot arrived in theaters. Starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, the film was well-received and performed well at the box office. Now, it’s emerged as a massive streaming hit.

According to FlixPatrol, which measures the popularity of titles on various streaming services, The Naked Gun is currently the No. 1 movie on Prime Video in the United States. Impressively, it beat out Best Picture contender Sinners for the top spot.

Why The Naked Gun Is Worth Watching On Prime Video

It’s common for box office disappointments and poorly received films to soar to the top of streaming charts, but in the case of The Naked Gun, it’s easy to see why it’s such a big hit with audiences. Releasing at the tail end of the summer movie season, the reboot proved to be a pleasant surprise, earning positive reviews. Its Rotten Tomatoes score of 87% is one of the highest marks in the franchise, as critics praised the film’s unabashedly silly sense of humor that harkened back to the original films. The Naked Gun is noteworthy because it honors franchise tradition while still putting its own spin on things.

The presence of Liam Neeson definitely helped The Naked Gun leave an impression on viewers. In many ways, he was the perfect choice to lead the reboot. Having been a force in action films for years, Neeson relished in the opportunity to let loose and do a riff on that persona in a comedy. It’s refreshing to see this side of Neeson after watching him take on so many serious roles over the past several years. What makes The Naked Gun work so well is Neeson’s ability to blend playing things straight while also embracing the film’s humorous nature. Plus, he has excellent chemistry with Pamela Anderson, and the two have some hilarious interactions with each other.

In the ’80s, spoof movies, including the original Naked Gun films, reigned supreme. But now, something like The Naked Gun reboot is a fun bit of counterprogramming. It feels different from a lot of what comes out these days, and that alone makes it easy to recommend to Prime subscribers. The Naked Gun successfully filled a void in the marketplace, proving there’s still a place for old-school comedies. That The Naked Gun works as well as it does is an encouraging sign for the other spoof movies on the way, including Spaceballs 2 and Scary Movie 6. Perhaps this reboot will be remembered as the first in a new resurgence for comedy cinema.

With The Naked Gun emerging as a hit in theaters and on streaming, it’ll be interesting to see if Paramount decides to move forward with any follow-ups. There’s clearly still an audience for this franchise and this concept, so there’s likely some more money to be made. At the same time, comedy sequels have a mixed track record, and a case can be made that it might be better to let The Naked Gun ride off on a high note as opposed to running it into the ground. But if director Akiva Schaffer has a fun idea, it might be worth pursuing. Between The Naked Gun and Popstar, Schaffer has emerged as a strong comedic voice.

