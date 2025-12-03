Spaceballs 2 Gets the Update Fans Have Been Waiting On (With A Brand New Cast Photo to Prove It)

Since Spaceballs premiered in 1987, the Star Wars IP, and nerd culture as a whole, has grown exponentially. Despite the ever-growing prevalence of recognizable brands, franchise spinoffs, and shared universes, there has still been only one Spaceballs. That’s set to change in the near future. Director Josh Greenbaum and writer Josh Gad are spearheading Spaceballs 2, which combines members of the original’s legendary cast (even bringing Rick Moranis out of retirement) with some notable new faces for a new spoof film that will poke fun at not just the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but also some other popular franchises. There’s still no release date set, but Spaceballs 2 has taken a significant step forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Instagram, Spaceballs star Daphne Zuniga (who reprises her role as Queen Vespa in the sequel) shared a photo from the Spaceballs 2 wrap party, confirming that principal photography has now concluded. In her caption, Zuniga raved about the “incredible experience” of working on the film. Check out her post in the space below:

Spaceballs 2 has wrapped less than three months after production began (a milestone commemorated with a post spoofing the famous Star Wars: The Force Awakens cast photo), meaning the film remains right on schedule. Though there isn’t an exact release date, 2027 is the reported targeted release window. Production has ended before 2026 begins, so barring something unforeseen, Spaceballs 2 should have no trouble making a 2027 debut. Greenbaum and Co. have plenty of time to take care of any and all post-production responsibilities. Since this is a Star Wars parody, there are probably some visual effects shots to complete.

Now that filming is finished, fans will be curious to know when they could see some footage from Spaceballs 2. Assuming 2027 remains the release date, it’ll probably be a while before any kind of teaser is unveiled. There’s no need to show anything right now, with the movie’s debut over a year away. As fun as it would be to see something, it’s better if Amazon and the Spaceballs 2 creative team keep a lid on the project, preserving jokes and surprises until the time is right to start peeling back the curtain. It’s true that The Force Awakens received a teaser trailer 13 months before its theatrical debut, but that was a very different situation.

As for why shooting took place now, well before 2027, there could be a number of reasons. A lot of the actors in Spaceballs 2 are in-demand talents, and this fall might have been the only time everyone was available. The filmmakers also might have wanted to give themselves extra time in case there’s a need for any reshoots at some point in 2026. Star Wars is making its highly anticipated return to movie theaters next summer with The Mandalorian & Grogu, and while there’s likely some kind of nod to The Mandalorian already, it would arguably be a bit strange if Spaceballs 2 didn’t lampoon a moment from the new movie — perhaps introducing Pizza the Hutt’s son.

While it’s frustrating we likely won’t see what the Spaceballs 2 team has in store for a while, it’s still great to see the project is making steady progress. Fans have wanted to see a Spaceballs 2 for a long time, but now seems to be the perfect time for it to finally arrive. Not only are there so many popular franchises to parody, the spoof movie is making a comeback thanks to comedies such as The Naked Gun reboot and Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. Hopefully when 2027 rolls around, Spaceballs 2 will be worth the wait.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!