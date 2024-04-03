New The Garfield Movie Trailer Released

Memorial Day Weekend will soon be upon us, which means it's time for a new trailer for The Garfield Movie. The newest adaptation of the iconic Jim Davis comic strip features Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Super Mario Bros. Movie) as the voice of the titular orange cat with a hefty appetite. Garfield is a staple of the pop culture zeitgeist, from numerous projects on the big and small screen, so there should be something for fans of all ages to enjoy in the new movie. And to get fans ready, Garfield wants to invite you to watch him scarf down one of his favorite meals.

Sony Pictures Animation released a short 40-second trailer for The Garfield Movie. The video starts with Garfield whispering to the audience as he prepares a meal for himself. It all starts off innocently enough, with Garfield cutting carrots, seasoning steak, and pouring gravy over some meatballs. However, what comes out the oven doesn't have the same delicate presentation as what we just witnessed. The meal looks cobbled together, and you can even see a whole fish head sticking out of it.

"I apologize in advance," Garfield says. "The eating you're about to see will not be pretty. If you have young children, this would be a good time for them to leave the room." We then get some short clips from The Garfield Movie, including a young Garfield and Odie with Jon. There's more eating, of course, and the trailer ends with Garfield reminding us that The Garfield Movie opens in theaters on Memorial Day Weekend.

The eating you’re about to see is not going to be pretty. @GarfieldMovie is exclusively in movie theaters Memorial Day Weekend. pic.twitter.com/erhnG49ue1 — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 3, 2024

What is The Garfield Movie about?

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Besides Pratt, The Garfield Movie features a star-studded voice cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang.

The Garfield Movie is directed by Mark Dindal (The Emperor's New Groove), from a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove (Raising Hope) and David Reynolds (Finding Nemo). Producers on the film include John Cohen, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost, Namit Malhotra, and Crosby Clyse.

The Garfield Movie arrives in theaters on May 24th.