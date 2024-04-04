The Garfield Movie: Snoop Dogg, Keith Urban Team for Single "Let It Roll"

The Garfield Movie's soundtrack is going to have a couple of big singles.

Snoop Dogg and Keith Urban are teaming up for "Let It Roll," an original song that will appear on the official motion picture soundtrack for The Garfield Movie. The song will drop on April 12, and the full soundtrack will follow on May 17. It features 10 tracks, including "Let It Roll," the original Jon Batiste song "Good Life," and classics by Marvin Gaye and Dean Martin. Because if you're going to do a movie where lasagna is a key piece of the story, "That's Amore" is pretty much guaranteed to show up.

The soundtrack was produced by Michael Hodges, who also served as the film's executive music producer. It also features tracks by Oscar-nominated composer John Debney. Variety first reported the news of the Snoop/Urban team-up.

Garfield, the iconic comic strip by Jim Davis, first debuted in 1978. There were previously two Garfield feature films starring Bill Murray, which were released in 2004 and 2006, as well as innumerable TV and direct-to-video movies over the years. The character is one of the most merchandised in history, and also one of the most memed on the internet, with Garfield horror becoming its own shockingly common (and often shockingly bleak) subgenre online.

The character has also been appearing in a number of video games recently, including in the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl franchise. The Garfield brand is now owned by Nickelodeon, so expect plenty more non-movie appearances if the movie turns out to be a big hit.

Here's the film's official synopsis:

Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Besides Pratt, The Garfield Movie features a star-studded voice cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang.



The Garfield Movie is directed by Mark Dindal (The Emperor's New Groove), from a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove (Raising Hope) and David Reynolds (Finding Nemo). Producers on the film include John Cohen, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost, Namit Malhotra, and Crosby Clyse.

The Garfield Movie is executive produced by Jim Davis, Bridget McMeel, David Reynolds, Scott Parish, Carl Rogers, Simon Hedges, Chris Pflug, Louis Koo, Steve Sarowitz, Justin Baldwin, and Peter Luo.

The Garfield Movie is coming to theaters on Memorial Day weekend.