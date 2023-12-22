Garfield Movie Releases New Christmas Poster

'Tis the season... for lasagna? At least that's what Garfield would say! The beloved cat got his start in a comic strip by Jim Davis back in 1976, and now he's headed to the big screen. The first trailer for The Garfield Movie was released last month, and there have also been some fun posters promoting the film. The latest is a holiday-themed poster that sees baby Garfield and baby Odie hanging out on the mantle in some stockings.

"Let's hope Santa isn't checking the naughty list twice... 😉🎄 Happy Holidays from The #GarfieldMovie, exclusively in movie theaters this Summer," the official account for Garfield shared. You can check out the "Meowy Christmas" poster below:

Who Stars in the New Garfield?

Chris Pratt will voice the titular cat in the movie, and he will be joined by some big names. Garfield also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham, Cecily Strong, Ving Rhames, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang

The film will serve as a reunion for both Ted Lasso and Saturday Night Live. Goldstein has starred alongside Waddingham throughout all three seasons of Ted Lasso, each taking home Emmys for their roles on the Apple TV+ series. Meanwhile, Yang and Strong have worked together for multiple seasons of Saturday Night Live.

Last month, Pratt revealed he was back to recording his voice work for the movie after the SAG strike came to an end. "Strike over. Back in action. LETS GO!! #Garfield #JockoGO," the actor wrote on Instagram. You can view his post below:

What Is The Garfield Movie About?

Garfield is being directed by Mark Dindal, who helmed The Emperor's New Groove and Chicken Little for Disney. The screenplay was written by Paul A. Kaplan, David Reynolds, and Mark Torgrove.

Per the studio's official synopsis, "Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist."

Are you excited about The Garfield Movie? What do you think about the newest poster? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

The Garfield Movie doesn't have a release date yet, but it's expected to debut in theaters next summer.