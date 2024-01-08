Jacob Elordi to Replace Andrew Garfield as Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Horror

Jacob Elordi is suddenly one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors. Not only was The Kissing Booth star looked at for the role of Superman in DC Studios' upcoming Superman: Legacy, but now the actor has been cast as one of Tinsel Town's most famous monsters. According to a new report from Showbiz 411, Elordi will now be playing Frankenstein's Monster in Pretorius, the highly anticipated creature feature coming to Netflix from Guillermo del Toro.

Elordi will join a cast that currently includes Oscar Isaac as Dr. Frankenstein, Christoph Waltz, and Mia Goth. The film is expected to begin filming this year under del Toro's lucrative overall deal at Netflix.

According to del Toro's frequent collaborator and producing partner J. Miles Dale, the filmmaker is working on making his own little Monster Universe between Pretorius and The Shape of Water.

"At one time, he was going to do the Monster Universe with Universal — Frankenstein's Bride, Creature from the Black Lagoon, Invisible Man, The Wolf Man — and he didn't," Dale previously explained to The Academy. "We feel like Shape of Water was kind of a version of a creature. So now, here he is doing his own Monster Universe."

"In the last couple of films, certainly with Nightmare Alley and then with Pinocchio, we've dealt with the whole father-son relationship. And Guillermo and I both lost our fathers in the last few years. When you have a strong father figure, it's a big part of our lives," Dale continued. "This version of Frankenstein very much goes down that thematic road. So, I feel like this is the third film in Guillermo's father trilogy. That's exciting, and when you read the script, it's very emotional and, of course, very iconic."

Dale went on to applaud the film's cast, which hadn't been announced at the time.

"It's a pretty good cast," Dale concluded. "We've had pretty good casts the last couple films. The last one was insane, frankly. I mean, that's a pinch-me cast. And so was The Shape of Water cast. That's another dream cast. I think there are a lot of actors that really want to work with Guillermo, and so that makes things a little bit easier. So, it should be fun. Nothing's easy, and that one's not going to be easy — it's a big movie with a ship stuck in the ice and a ton of other things — but we've got a little bit of lead time on it, and we're excited to get going."