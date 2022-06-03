The Gray Man: Chris Evans Shares New Shirt Photo, but Does It Rival the Knives Out Sweater?

Last month, fans caught a glimpse at the trailer for The Gray Man, the new action/thriller that will reunite Chris Evans with Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. Evans is stepping into a new type of role with The Gray Man, playing a mustachioed villain opposite Ryan Gosling. Evans has been sharing a lot of images of his character on social media, and his latest post features a shirt that the actor “loved.” However, it’s hard to think of Evans and clothing and not immediately go back to the infamous Knives Out sweater.

“Lloyd Hansen. (I loved that shirt),” Evans wrote on Instagram. “Anth and I are gonna wear matching ones to the premiere,” Joe Russo commented. You can check out the shirt photo in the post below:

While Evans is certainly rocking that shirt, we can’t imagine any piece of clothing will ever have the same impact as his sweater from Knives Out. When the Rian Johnson film was released in 2019, the cozy piece of clothing sparked tons of memes on Twitter and even inspired the #KnivesOutChallenge, which Johnson took part in on Twitter. Evans’ Knives Out co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, even posted a hilarious response to the sweater’s success, and Evans shared an adorable Christmas message that featured his dog Dodger rocking the look. Even Baby Yoda ended up wearing the famous sweater.

As for The Gray Man, the movie is also set to feature Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. The movie is being adapted from Mark Greaney’s book of the same name, and the script by Joe Russo was reportedly “polished” by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Recently, Joe Russo opened up about casting the former Captain America as a villain.

“We didn’t have to sell Chris on the role; Chris sold us, in a way,” Russo told Den of Geek. “We were talking to him as we were wrapping up Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame about what’s next for him or where he wanted to go in his career, and he said, ‘You know what? I’m comfortable enough in my life and the work I’ve done that I’m just interested in taking risks moving forward, and I just want to play challenging characters.’ So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer Chris the sociopath and not the hero.”

The Gray Man is coming to Netflix on July 22nd.