The Official Knives Out Twitter Account Invites Fans to Take Part in Sweater Challenge

The 92nd Academy Awards are taking place this Sunday, and one of the nominees this year is Rian Johnson. The director best known for helming Star Wars: The Last Jedi is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for Knives Out, his new whodunnit film. The movie has a star-studded cast, but the real breakout stars have been the film’s sweaters, especially the one worn by Chris Evans. The Knives Out sweater has been a big topic of discussion on social media, even sparking the #KnivesOutChallenge, which Johnson took part in on Twitter. Now, the challenge is back, but this time it’s been sanctioned by the official Twitter account for the film. The challenge is simple: just post a photo of yourself wearing a sweater!

“How’s your sweater game? Share a photo for a chance to be featured using #KnivesOutSweaterChallenge! Watch #KnivesOut on Digital 2/7. On 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD 2/25,” Knives Out wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the post below:

How’s your sweater game? Share a photo for a chance to be featured using #KnivesOutSweaterChallenge! Watch #KnivesOut on Digital 2/7. On 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD 2/25. pic.twitter.com/TY5riMdU2Q — Knives Out (@KnivesOut) February 4, 2020



Many people commented on the tweet, including the person who originated the challenge back in December:

Do I get bonus points for the matching coat as well!? #KnivesOutSweaterChallenge pic.twitter.com/waWb6PIbui — . (@curlyyonce) February 5, 2020

Last week, the famous sweaters were finally honored in an official capacity when Knives Out‘s Jenny Egan won the Excellence in Contemporary Film Award from the Costume Designers Guild. Egan was up against A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Arjun Bhasin), Hustlers (Mitchell Travers), The Laundromat (Ellen Mirojnick), and Queen & Slim (Shiona Turini).

As for the Oscars, Johnson is going up against Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), and Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won (Parasite).

Knives Out is still playing in select theaters and will be released on Digital HD on February 7th, and on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K on February 25th. The 92nd Academy Awards air on ABC on February 9th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.