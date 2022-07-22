As we predicted last week, the Ryan Gosling-starring film The Gray Man has officially cracked the Top 10 All-Time movies on Netflix. According to the streamer's weekly viewership metrics, The Gray Man added an additional 38.9 million hours streamed in the week of August 1 to August 7 (we estimated 40 million), which brings its total hours streamed so far to 223.93 million hours streamed in its first seventeen days of release and makes it the #6 Netflix movie of all-time.. With eleven days left on its "First 28 Days" window, The Gray Man is on its way to climbing the list.

Because of the way Netflix releases their content and then staggers out the viewership metrics, we won't know the full scope of The Gray Man's "First 28 Days" for another two weeks. As of this writing though the film is within striking distance of leap-frogging the next two movies on Netflix's All-Time Top 10 list, and this time next week will certainly have cruised past them to secure the #4 slot. Should the film's viewership maintain the same drops that Netflix movies typically have, we predict it will conclude its 28 day window with around 247 million hours streamed, firmly putting it in the Top 4 Netflix movies of All-Time. Here's what the Top 10 looks like on the platform right now.