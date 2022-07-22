The Gray Man Will Join Netflix's All-Time Top 10 Movies

Netflix has released the second week of viewership data for their latest film The Gray Man, which reveals that the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-starring action movie is on its way to breaking into the All-Time Top 10 movies for the streamer. In its first week The Gray Man was streamed 88,550,000 hours around the world, a figure that was made up of just the first three days of its release on the platform. The Gray Man's second week, its first full week of release, brought in 96,470,000 hours streamed by Netflix subscribers. So what does this mean?

As of right now, the first 10 days of The Gray Man's release give it 185.02 million hours streamed, putting it in striking distance of hitting the All-Time Top 10 Netflix movies. The only thing standing in the way of the film is the last entry on the list, the Mark Wahlberg-starring Spenser Confidential. That film had just over 197 million hours streamed in its first 28 days, meaning that this time next week The Gray Man will almost certainly have beaten it and officially made it into the Top 10, and it might even leap as high as the #6 spot.

Though Netflix's streaming metrics aren't exactly the same as movie ticket sales in the theaters, most of the movies do have similar dynamics week to week, meaning somewhat similar drop-offs in viewership from week 2 to week 3 to week 4, etc. Every once in a while you'll get something that only builds up like Squid Game but most movies and shows on the platform perform about the same way. By our estimation, The Gray Man could bring in another 40 million hours streamed when next week's viewership numbers are confirmed, potentially giving it 225 million hours streamed in its first 17 days. Should that come to pass it would leap-frog five of the titles in Netflix's Top 10.

In the end our estimates put The Gray Man at ending its 28 Day run with around 250 million hours streamed, which would make it the #4 Netflix movie of all-time if that comes to pass. Check back here as the movie's popularity continues to soar and take a look at the current All-Time Top 10 on Netflix below.