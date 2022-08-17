The Greatest Beer Run Ever Trailer: Zac Efron and Russell Crowe Star in Apple TV+ Film

Zac Efron and Russell Crowe are making The Greatest Beer Run Ever on Apple TV+. The streamer revealed the first trailer for the true story-inspired wartime dramedy, starring Efron (Firestarter) as a beer-bringing New Yorker who travels to the frontlines of the Vietnam War. "It's not gonna be easy, but I'm gonna show them that this country is still behind them," says Chickie Donohue (Efron) of the troops overseas. Says Coates (Crowe) of the mission: "Smuggling beer into a warzone? That's not the smartest thing I've ever heard of. It's certainly not the worst, either." Watch the new Greatest Beer Run Ever trailer above.

"To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: travel to the frontline by himself to bring the soldiers a little piece of home – their favorite can of American beer," reads the synopsis. "However, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood."

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Peter Farrelly (Green Book) directs the adaptation of the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, by Joanna Molloy and John "Chickie" Donohue. Described as a heartfelt coming-of-age tale, the dramedy inspired by the true story also stars Bill Murray (The French Dispatch), Kyle Allen (West Side Story), Jake Picking (Top Gun: Maverick), Will Ropp (The Sex Lives of College Girls), and Archie Renaux (Morbius).

Farrelly, Brian Currie (Green Book, River of Fire), and Pete Jones (Hall Pass, The Now) adapted the screenplay from Molloy and Donohue's 2020 New York Times best seller. Producers are David Ellison (Top Gun: Maverick), Dana Goldberg (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), and Don Granger (The Adam Project) for Skydance Media, with Andrew Muscato (director of the 2015 documentary short The Greatest Beer Run Ever) and Jake Myers (Dunkirk) producing.

"When I met with Zac, what struck me was he was at a very interesting place in his career," Farrelly told PEOPLE. "He said, 'I really want to do something different.' And what he does here, in my eyes, is that."

The Greatest Beer Run Ever "resonates today, on a lot of levels," the director added. "At that time in the United States, the country was as divided as it is today. It had, and [the division] was over Vietnam, and it shows that both sides had a point and I mean, obviously, the war sucked."

The Greatest Beer Run Ever premieres in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+ on September 30.

Best Buy is currently offering free Apple TV+ for 3 months with access to Apple Originals like Ted Lasso, Severance, Physical, Black Bird, Five Days at Memorial, and more.