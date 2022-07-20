Here's How to Get Apple TV+, Music, Fitness, and News Free For 3 to 6 Months
If you're interested in trying out Apple offerings like Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, and Apple Music, today is your lucky day. Best Buy is offering free 3 to 6 month subscriptions to all of these services, and, amazingly, you don't even need to buy anything up front. We say "try out", but many of the deals are open to returning subscribers in addition to new ones. Here's the breakdown:
- Free Apple TV+ for 3 months (new or returning subscribers only) – Redeem at Best Buy (renews at $4.99 per month)
- Free Apple Music for up to 6 months (new or returning subscribers only) – Redeem at Best Buy (renews at $9.99 per month)
- Free Apple Fitness+ for 3 months (new subscribers only) – Redeem at Best Buy (renews at $9.99 per month)
- Apple – Free Apple News+ for up to 6 months (new or returning subscribers only) – Redeem at Best Buy (renews at $9.99 per month)
Note that, in the case of Apple Music and Apple News+, new subscribers will get the full 6 months free while returning subscribers will get 5. That's an outstanding deal either way. so jump on it while you can. These Apple deals could end at any time.
A 3 month Apple TV+ subscription will get you caught up on Ted Lasso ahead of the final season. You'll also be able to enjoy other hit shows like Severance, For All Mankind, Black Bird, and Mythic Quest. You can keep up with the latest Apple TV+ content right here. As for Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, and Apple Music, a breakdown of the the features can be found below.
Apple Music:
- Stream over 90 million songs ad-free
- Hear sound all around with Spatial Audio
- Download your favorite tracks and play them offline
- Listen across all your iOS and Android devices
- Listen to playlists curated for every occasion
- Sing along, tap ahead, or just listen with lyrics view
Apple News:
- Hundreds of magazines and leading newspapers
- Cover-to-cover magazines
- Online and offline reading across your devices
- Share with your family
- The best news sources, all in one place
- Top stories handpicked by our editors
- Personalized recommendations
- Breaking news notifications
- Private and secure reading
Apple Fitness:
- World-class workouts by the world's best trainers. With real-time metrics from Apple Watch synced to your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Apple Fitness+ keeps you motivated like never before.
- Apple Fitness+ syncs your personal metrics from Apple Watch to your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, so you can follow your workout progress onscreen.
- Choose from 10 workout types featuring the world's best trainers, with new workouts added every week. And handpicked music from your favorite artists to keep you moving.