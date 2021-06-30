New The Green Knight Poster, Trailer Release Announced

✖

After a number of films were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the coming months are finally bringing some highly-anticipated blockbusters to theaters. Among those is set to be The Green Knight, a new retelling of the 14th-century tale Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, the premiere of which was delayed by over a year due to the virus. With the film set to finally make its debut this July, A24 appears to be ramping up its marketing campaign once again, revealing a visually striking new poster for the film. Alongside the poster was the confirmation that a new trailer for the film will arrive on Tuesday, May 11th.

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

The Green Knight also stars Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider, The Man From U.N.C.L.E.) as Lady / Esel, Joel Edgerton (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Zero Dark Thirty) as Lord, Sarita Choudhury (Lady in the Water, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2) as Mother, Sean Harris (Prometheus, Mission: Impossible) as King Arthur, Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones, Red Road) as Queen Guinevere, Barry Keoghan (Marvel's Eternals, Dunkirk) as Scavenger, Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones, Harry Potter) as the Green Knight, and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Solo: A Star Wars Story) as Winfred.

The Green Knight is set to be released on July 30th.