The Hobbit Star Reveals his Conditions to Star in The MCU or DC Movies

There have been some incredible actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now the DC Universe is also starting to sign some big names for James Gunn’s movies there. However, there are many actors and actresses who have yet to cross over to the superhero world, at least in the mainline films for Disney and Warner Bros. That said, there are some actors who seem open to it, but they are not quite ready to make the commitment unless they get something that makes them excited about the opportunity. Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings franchise has a few big names that jumped over, including Ian McKellen (Magneto) and Karl Urban (Skurge the Executioner), and now another name might be considering a role as well.

While speaking to ComicBook about his new sci-fi movie, Worldbreaker, Luke Evans revealed whether he has ever been asked to audition for an MCU or DCU movie role. Evans admitted that he has not been asked. “I never have, no. I don’t know why. Maybe I have killed too many dragons or was a vampire,” he said. “It’s a question I have been

asked all the time. I figure it would be very fun to do it. But it hasn’t crossed my path yet.”

However, Evans did say he was interested based on certain conditions. “I think it would be fun if it was the right kind of role and had depth and a little bit of humor,” Evans said. “I can jump into that world anytime I like.”

What Could Luke Evans Do in the MCU or DCU?

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

As Luke Evans said in the interview, he has done a lot of genre fare in his career. He starred in The Hobbit movies in dual roles as Bard and Girion, Lord of Dale. He also appeared as Dracula in the 2014 attempted start of the Dark Universe franchise, Dracula Untold. Add in roles like Gaston from the live-action Beauty and the Beast, Aramis from the 2011 adaptation of The Three Musketeers, and the villain role of Owen Shaw in the Fast & Furious franchise, and it is clear Evans is made for big genre roles.

That makes it a little confusing as to why he hasn’t been asked to star in an MCU or DCU movie yet (or the DCEU before that). The closest he has come to a superhero movie is the 2017 biopic Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, where he played William Moulton Marston, the psychologist who created the character of Wonder Woman with artist Harry G. Peter in 1941.

But, who could Luike Evans play in a superhero movie? There are some big roles that he could fit, based on his appearance and his past roles, but many of them already have actors playing them. He could have been a good Doctor Strange, Namor, or even Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen is playing Sinestro in the DCU). However, there are aos some upcoming possibilities that could be perfect, including Mister Sinister in the upcoming X-Men universe. That might be the perfect casting for Evcans in the MCU.

On the DCU side, there is a chance he could catch a role as a more obscure character, as he could make a perfect Midnighter, and since James Gunn has mentioned the possibility of an Authority movie, this might be the best possible landing point for Luke Evans in the superhero world. Since Midnighter is a gay character, it could also play into Evans desire to have some depth to his role, especially if the DCU could cast a perfect Apollo to play alongside him.

