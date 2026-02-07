David Corenswet’s First Role After Superman Will Take on the Avengers at the Box Office

David Corenswet has signed on to his first movie role following Superman, and it will send him head-to-head with the biggest MCU movie of 2026, Avengers: Doomsday. Before taking on the role of Superman, Corenswet had a smaller career, with a small role in the horror movie Pearl and a supporting role in the 2024 disaster sequel Twisters. His biggest roles came on television, in shows like The Politician and miniseries like We Own the City and Lady in the Lake. Like Christopher Reeve, this allowed him to disappear into his role as Superman, but now he has to prove he can do more than just fly in a cape if he wants to have a long movie career.

His first big role following his Superman casting will give him a chance to sink or swim because the movie will go head-to-head with Avengers: Doomsday at the box office. The movie has no title, but it is a biopic about John Tuggle, the final player selected in the 1983 NFL Draft. If anything, this will be counterprogramming to Avengers: Doomsday, and should be targeted toward the sports crowd.

What to Expect From David Corsenswet in the John Tuggle Biopic

Image courtesy of DC Studios

The last player selected every year in the NFL Draft is given the nickname “Mr. Irrelevant” because he was the last player chosen after all the teams had mainly filled in their rosters. It also hurts the player because anyone not drafted can try out for any team they want, while “Mr. Irrelevant” is stuck with the team that drafted him, hoping to make the team, although they rarely make a difference.

However, John Tuggle made it work. He not only made the team once the preseason ended, but he was also awarded the New York Giants Special Teams Player of the Year in his rookie season. Tuggle was the first player in NFL history to be selected with the last pick and stick with the team that drafted him. Tuggle even got a chance to play fullback on offense late in the season, proving all his doubters wrong.

As for Corenswet, this could be an awards opportunity for him because this is more than an inspirational sports story. The John Tuggle story is also a tragedy. He struggled after his rookie season and ended up getting divorced from his wife before his life took a drastic turn. After a car accident, he was examined and learned that he was diagnosed with cancer. For their part, the Giants asked him not to report to training camp so he could continue to collect his salary and not get cut. On August 30, 1986, just over three years after he was drafted by the NFL, Tuggle died.

David Corenswet has proven that he can show the eternal optimism of Superman in the DCU. Now he has a chance to show a different side of himself, someone who fights for his dreams, and then keeps fighting when he realizes his time on Earth is coming to an end. This is definitely counterprogramming to the MCU, and it has a chance to do something Superman couldn’t do, and that is get Corenswet some possible Oscar attention next year.

