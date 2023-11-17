The Hunger Games Prequel: Rachel Zegler Tours Set in New Video

It's been seven years since The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 was released in theatres, but another one of Suzanne Collins' books is finally being adapted for the big screen again. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a prequel that will follow 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as he sees a chance for a change in fortune when he is chosen to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from the impoverished District 12. The movie is currently in production and Lionsgate just released a video of Zegler giving a set tour.

"I volunteer as tribute ✋ here's a first look on set of #TheHungerGames The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 🕊️🐍," the post reads. You can watch Zegler's video below:

Who Stars in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

"Tom Blyth is an explosive rising talent whose mesmerizing and charismatic presence makes him an exciting actor and perfect for this leading role," Erin Westerman, president of Production for Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

The cast for the new movie is quite stacked and keeps on growing. In addition to Blyth and Zegler, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to feature big names such as Viola Davis (Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul), Peter Dinklage (Casca Highbottom), Jason Schwartzman (Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman), Hunter Schafer (Tigris Snow), and Josh Andrés Rivera (Sejanus Plinth). The movie will also include Fionnula Flanagan as Grandma'am, young Coriolanus Snow's strict grandmother. Isobel Jesper Jones is playing Mayfair Lipp, the daughter of the mayor of District 12. Honor Gillies will be making her professional acting debut as Barb Azure. Eike Onyambu has been cast as Tam Amber, Konstantin Taffet will be playing Clerk Carmine, Burn Gorman is Commander Hoff, Scott Folan is Beanpole, Carl Spencer is Smiley, and Michael Greco and Daniela Grubert have been cast as Strabo Plinth and Mrs. Plinth, the wealthy parents to Sejanus Plinth, Coriolanus's best friend.

Previously announced cast members also include Nick Benson, Laurel Marsden, Lilly Cooper, Luna Steeples, and Hiroki Berrecboth. Benson will play Jessup, a tribute from District 12 alongside Zegler's Lucy; Marsden will play Mayfair Lipp, who places Lucy Gray's name into contention for the tenth Hunger Games; Cooper will play Arachne Crane, mentor to a tribute from District 10; Steeples will play Dill, tribute from District 11; and Berrecloth will play Treech, a tribute from District 7.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to open in theaters on November 17, 2023.