The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is opening in theaters, and the first big screenings for critics and fans are already happening. As such, official reviews for Sunrise on the Reaping are starting to get posted online, and Rotten Tomatoes is pulling them together to get an official aggregate score, letting people know if director Francis Lawrence and Co. have turned author Suzanne Collins’ writing into a moving and thrilling socio-political survival drama.

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Based on current scores, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping looks like it will stand alongside most of the Hunger Games movies Francis Lawrence has made. However, it still falls short of the franchise’s most critically acclaimed films by a significant margin.

Sunrise on the Reaping’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Lionsgate

As of writing this, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has a Rotten Tomatoes Score of 69%, with more than 50 reviews having been submitted thus far. That puts Sunrise on the Reaping on par with The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and Part 2, which each carry a score of 70%. It is a step up from the previous Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which carries a Rotten Tomatoes score of 64%. That all said, Sunrise on the Reaping‘s score is still well below the first two Hunger Games films (The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), which still hold the highest scores with 85% and 90%, respectively.

The Hunger Games The Hunger Games: Catching Fire The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping 85% 90% 70% 70% 64% 69%

It’s hard (at this point) to imagine any new Hunger Games movie unseating Catching Fire. That second film is where Franchis Lawrence took over the directorial reins and made a sequel film that was much more in line with Lionsgate’s and fans’ expectations than the first film. Director Gary Ross (Pleasantville, Big, Seabiscuit) tried to make an arthouse film out of the first book, with handheld guerrilla-style filming that left fans dizzy, as well as a muted and shadowy color palette that had fans squinting just to see what was happening. When Lawrence delivered a well-shot and lavishly colored sequel, it sparked a whole new wave of interest in the series; the initial “backlash” to Hunger Games being a Battle Royale clone had faded, and franchise star Jennifer Lawrence was stepping into the prime run of her career. It all amounted to the biggest box office earnings of the entire series, with Catching Fire earning $865 million worldwide.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping may not be hitting the same critical heights as Catching Fire, but it does have a shot at being one of the bigger box office takes in the series. Catching Fire was about Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark being dragged back into the Hunger Games for the 75th Anniversary, after they survived the 74th Games. Every 25 years, the Capitol holds a “Quarter Quell” that demands double the number of tributes from each district to compete in the Hunger Games; Sunrise on the Reaping looks back on the 50th Games, the Second Quarter Quell, where Katniss Everdeen’s future mentor, Haymitch Abernathy, competed in one of the bloodiest and most savage tournaments ever. The film will reveal how the massive trauma of the 50th Hunger Games (and its aftermath) inspired the rebellion that would finally strike back at the Capitol by turning Katniss Everdeen into the revolutionary figure known as “The Mockingjay.”

Lionsgate

In our ComicBook Review, critic Nicole Drum writes, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a good movie. It’s honestly a very good adaptation of what might be one of the best books in Suzanne Collins’ overall Hunger Games series. Much about the film makes it easily the best-made in the entire franchise, and it truly has some of the best performances as well. But while it is good, it falls just short of greatness. The potential is there; it is just ultimately unrealized, but it still makes for a fitting (presumably) final chapter in the saga.”

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be in theaters starting this weekend.