Hunger Games Haymitch Prequel Gets Major Update

Some exciting new details concerning The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping have just been revealed. The upcoming prequel will focus on Haymitch Abernathy’s participation in the 50th Hunger Games. During a recent interview with Collider, director Francis Lawrence shared the latest on Sunrise on the Reaping‘s production schedule. While the original The Hunger Games in 2012 was directed by Gary Ross, Lawrence then stepped in to helm not just the next three sequels, but also returned to the franchise for 2023’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes prequel. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will open in theaters on November 20, 2026.

“I’m shooting that this year. So we’ve actually just sort of started prep. The book comes out mid-March. We’ve sort of got a research phase of prep. After London, I’m going to go on a scout, and then we start prepping in April, and we shoot this year,” he said.

Ahead of Lawrence’s fifth Hunger Games movie, the filmmaker elaborated on what it means to tell another story on the big screen.

“I’m really, really excited for it. It’s always great to go back and to work with [producer] Nina [Jacobson] and Suzanne Collins,” Lawrence said. “It’s such a great world and great stories and great, always super relevant thematics, which always ground it. But, yeah, very, very excited.”

Lawrence continued, “I will say it’s, like, it’s tricky because, you know, the book’s not out, so only people know generally what it’s about. I think there was an excerpt that was put out, and Suzanne maybe has a quote out there about what the thematics are. So we’re, like, we’re researching a little, but yeah, like, we can’t put, you know, scenes out or anything like that, yet.”

The excerpt from Sunrise on the Reaping was released in January and provides a first look into Haymitch’s life in District 12 before being selected to fight in the arena at the age of 16. Upon the book’s announcement, Collins shared that she was inspired by philosopher David Hume’s idea about “the easiness with which the many are governed by the few,” per the AP. Sunrise on the Reaping will also explore themes surrounding propaganda and implicit submission.

Outside of Haymitch, portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the original movies, it’s not clear which other characters will appear in the story. Tom Blyth recently confirmed that he will not reprise his role as Coriolanus Snow, who he portrayed in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Given that Sunrise on the Reaping takes place roughly 40 years later than the first prequel, another actor will most likely be cast as President Snow should the character appear in the film.

Obviously, fans are looking forward to learning who will portray young Haymitch in the upcoming film. Furthermore, it’s encouraging to know that filming will begin soon as Sunrise on the Reaping prepares to hit bookshelves in about a month. Arguably the most successful YA franchise of all time, The Hunger Games novels and movies have reached icon status, as Collins’ work continues to shine a light on societal injustice through the lens of a dystopian society that appears increasingly similar to the real world. Thus, the buildup to Sunrise on the Reaping is in full swing, and fans should look forward to delving into the story and finding out more information about the upcoming movie.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will open in theaters on November 20, 2026.