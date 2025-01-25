Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Star Says He’s “Sad” to Not Be in New Hunger Games Movie

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will not see the return of one franchise star, and he’s mourning his absence from the upcoming prequel movie. Tom Blyth, who portrayed young Coriolanus Snow in 2023’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as he mentored Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) to victory in the 10th annual Hunger Games, will not reprise his role in Sunrise on the Reaping, which will chronicle the 50th Games won by Haymitch Abernathy. During a recent interview with Variety, Blyth explained why he won’t return in the new movie. “Rachel [Zegler] and I are not going to be in this one because the next one takes place 45 years after ours did,” he said. “It makes me sad because I miss everyone involved. I did text [director] Francis [Lawrence] the other day, and he said, ‘I miss you.’ And I said, ‘Well, prosthetics are really great these days. It wouldn’t be that hard to make me look 65.’”

Based on the novels by Suzanne Collins, the Hunger Games franchise has captivated readers and movie-watchers for more than a decade. Set in the dystopian nation of Panem, the series’ main trilogy chronicles Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) journey from taking her younger sister’s place in the arena to spearheading the 12 districts’ rebellion against the Capitol. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Sunrise on the Reaping exist as prequels to the original trilogy, each focusing on a specific set of tailored themes. Following 2012’s The Hunger Games, directed by Gary Ross, filmmaker Francis Lawrence has helmed each successive installment, and will direct 2026’s Sunrise on the Reaping.

Blyth and Zegler’s absence from Sunrise on the Reaping comes as no surprise, as the upcoming prequel centers on an entirely different narrative and set of characters. Since the novel has not been released yet, fans don’t know who will play a role in the story outside of Haymitch. As of now, casting information for Sunrise on the Reaping has been kept under wraps. The movie is set to begin filming later this year. It’s known that Snow was serving as Panem’s president at the time of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. Thus, it’s possible that an older actor will be cast to portray Snow, who would be in his late 50s.

Despite the obviousness of the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes stars’ exclusion from Sunrise on the Reaping, fans may be disappointed at the unlikelihood that they will ever feature in the Hunger Games franchise again. Zegler’s Lucy Gray disappeared beyond the borders of District 12 at the conclusion of the first prequel, so it’s probable that her vague ending will remain unresolved. Blyth and Zegler were each fantastic in their roles, as the former’s bold charisma and the latter’s charm and musical talent flawlessly adapted Snow and Lucy Gray from the page to the screen.

Still, it’s hard to believe that Collins is done writing prequels in the Hunger Games series. Should the acclaimed author decide to incorporate President Snow in his younger days, fans can rest assured that Blyth will be happy to reprise his role on screen when given the chance.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will open in theaters on November 20th, 2026, following the release of the book on March 18th, 2025.