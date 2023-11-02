Here's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes tracklist, featuring Olivia Rodrigo's "Can't Catch Me Now."

Olivia Rodrigo is a songbird with something to say. The "GUTS" singer-songwriter has recorded the featured song in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Lionsgate and Rodrigo revealed Wednesday. "Soooo beyond excited that I got the opportunity to write a song for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," the pop superstar wrote on Instagram. A snippet of the track, titled "Can't Catch Me Now," can be heard in a 60-second sneak peek (below) before the full song releases November 3 on Spotify and Apple Music.

The 17-song Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes album, also featuring the single "The Hanging Tree (Lucy Gray's version)" performed by star Rachel Zegler, will be available to download or stream on Nov. 17.

"From the very beginning of this franchise, we have been fortunate to attract some of the world's most talented recording artists whose music has accentuated and complemented the drama of the films while underscoring the emotional weight carried by the characters," director Francis Lawrence said in a statement. "With her highly charged lyrics and urgent voice, Olivia Rodrigo taps into all of that as much as any artist today. She's an absolute thrill to work with and we couldn't be more excited that her music is a part of the movie."

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Soundtrack List



Olivia Rodrigo – Can't Catch Me Now

Rachel Zegler – The Hanging Tree

Flatland Cavalry – Wool

Rachel Zegler – Nothing You Can Take From Me

Sierra Ferrell – The Garden

Rachel Zegler – The Ballad of Lucy Gray Baird

Molly Tuttle – Bury Me Beneath the Willow

Rachel Zegler / James Newton Howard – The Old Therebefore / Singing at Snakes

Bella White – Burn Me Once

The Covey Band – District 12 Stomp

Rachel Zegler, The Covey Band – Nothing You Can Take From Me (Boot-Stompin Version)

Billy Strings – Cabin Song

Rachel Zegler – Lucy Gray (part 1)

Rachel Zegler, The Covey Band – Pure As The Driven Snow

Charles Wesley Godwin – Winter's Come & Gone

Josie Hope Hall, The Covey Band – Keep On The Sunny Side

Rachel Zegler – Lucy Gray (part 2)

In theaters Nov. 17, the Hunger Games prequel takes place more than 60 years before Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) became the victor of the 74th Hunger Games in Lionsgate's blockbuster young adult saga between 2012 and 2015. Songbirds and Snakes follows Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a tribute from Capitol 12 who is mentored by an 18-year-old Coriolanus "Coryo" Snow (Tom Blyth), the future President of Panem; the cast includes Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman (Jason Schwartzman), weathercaster-turned-first television host for the 10th Hunger Games; Coriolanus' cousin, Tigris Snow (Hunter Schafer); Coriolanus' good friend, Sejanus Plinth (Josh Andrès Rivera), who coined the "Coryo" nickname; Dr. Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis), head Gamemaker of the 10th Hunger Games; and Casca "Cas" Highbottom (Peter Dinklage), dean of the Capitol Academy credited as the architect of the Hunger Games.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes opens only in theaters Nov. 17.