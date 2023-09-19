The Hunger Games Returns to Theaters This October

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is on the horizon, and fans are definitely eager to see the prequel spinoff of the beloved The Hunger Games franchise. Set decades before the tale of Katniss Everdeen, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will tell a unique story about Panem — and now, Lionsgate is giving fans the opportunity to relive the franchise's original magic. On Tuesday, Lionsgate announced that it is partnering with Fathom Events for a two-night engagement, which will bring The Hunger Games back into theaters. The screenings will be held on Sunday, October 15th, as well as Wednesday, October 18th.

"There's no better way to whet the appetite for The Hunger Games prequel than with the original Hunger Games," Kevin Grayson, Lionsgate's president of domestic distribution, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to be teaming with Fathom Events to give fans the opportunity to see The Hunger Games in theaters once again."

Is Jennifer Lawrence in the New Hunger Games Movie?

Given The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' setting, it has been safe to assume that The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence will not be reprising her role as Katniss Everdeen in the prequel. Still, in an interview with Variety earlier this year, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she would "totally" return to the character in the right context.

"Oh, my God – totally!" Lawrence explained. "If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent... My producing partner just clutched her heart."

What Is The Hunger Games Prequel About?

In The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.

The ensemble cast for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes also includes Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, Laurel Marsden, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Jose Andrés Rivera, Ashley Liao, Mackenzie Lansing, Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner and Vaughan Reilly, Lilly Maria Cooper, Sofia Sannchez, and Max Raphael. Nina Jacobson will executive produce alongside her producing partner Brad Simpson, as well as Lawrence, Collins, and Tim Palen.