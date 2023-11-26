The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Wins Thanksgiving Weekend Box Office

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will win its second box office weekend, topping the chart over the long Thanksgiving holiday. The Hunger Games prequel, adapted from the novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins, earned $11.4 million on Black Friday, leading to a take of $28.8 million in its second three-day frame and $42 million over the entire extended holiday weekend. The Hunger Games prequel's cume is on track to surpass $100 million by Monday. Whether that will spark new life for The Hunger Games franchise remains an open question. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes tells of how Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) took his first steps on the path to becoming the dictator ruling over Panem, which involves his relationship with Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zeglar), a tribute participating in the 10th Hunger Games.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has been mostly well-received by critics. ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak awarded the film 4.5 out of 5 possible stars in their review. She writes:

"If you're a fan of The Hunger Games, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is going to transport you back to Panem with great ease. The film is daring, engaging, tense, and even occasionally funny. It's no easy feat to make a prequel that's just as good, if not better, than the films that came before. However, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes manages to outshine both Mockingjay films while giving The Hunger Games and Catching Fire a run for their money. Not only is The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes faithful to the book, but it showcases one of the best casts of the year. If you have any affection for this franchise, you won't want to miss the newest installment on the big screen."

Following behind The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes are holiday weekend openers Napoleon in second and Wish closely behind in third. Napoleon is an epic historical biopic directed by Ridley Scott, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby. It will earn $32.5 million over the holiday. Wish is the latest release from Disney Animation. It will open to $31.7 over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Napoleon and Wish are playing in theaters now. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.