The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Review: A Dynamite Cast Leads a Faithful Adaptation

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is the first film in The Hunger Games franchise since The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 was released back in 2015. Based on Suzanne Collins' book of the same name, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes marks another dark entry into the dystopian story that follows the aftermath of a war between the Capital and the Districts of Panem (formally North America) and the yearly punishment that sees District children fighting to the death for the Capitol's amusement. The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is set 64 years before The Hunger Games and showcases the 10th annual games. While every entry in the franchise has been quite bleak, the newest installment manages to illustrate an even more brutal time period in Panem with a focus on young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), the future tyrannical president. Despite the film's harrowing themes and a focus on a character fans already hate, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes succeeds in being one of the best films of the franchise and easily the most faithful book adaptation.

Directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and Part 2), The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes sees young Snow and the rest of his Academy classmates being tasked with the duty of mentoring the tributes for the Hunger Games. Unlike the days of Katniss Everdeen, the tributes are treated like animals ahead of the Games and the people of Panem aren't as inclined to tune in. When Snow is paired with District 12's Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), he not only uses his intelligence and charm to help her in the Games but also begins to pave the way for the event's future.

Fans of The Hunger Games will undoubtedly be thrilled to return to Panem, and those who have read Collins' novel won't be disappointed by the choices made by Lawrence and screenwriters Michael Leslie and Michael Arndt. While there will always be moments and characters cut from adaptations, every omission in this case was clearly calculated with care. Considering The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is the longest book of the franchise, the filmmakers could have easily taken the same route as Mockingjay and split it into two films. However, the choice to stick with a hefty run time of 2 hours and 45 minutes was a wise decision. The movie never feels too long; in fact, its biggest issue is that "Part III" is a bit rushed. There is less focus on that section of the book, and while many hardcore fans would probably have preferred a 3+ hour run time with a more fleshed-out final act, the end result was the right route for general audiences. Despite a more hurried ending, the motivations and decisions made by the characters still feel genuine and lead to an incredibly satisfying conclusion.

While the screenwriters deserve praise, it's casting directors Dylan Jury and Debra Zane who are the true behind-the-scenes MVPs. Every single actor feels as though they were plucked right from the page. Zegler embodies Lucy Gray to the point of movie star status. The character is a singer and performs multiple songs throughout the story and, considering Zegler's first big role was starring in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, it's no surprise that she steals this film with her pipes. However, it's not just her vocal talents that impress; Zegler captures Lucy Gray's effortless charisma from the book while also perfectly portraying the deep fear and anger that comes with being a tribute in the Hunger Games.

Blyth also deserves praise for taking on the role of Snow, which is no easy feat when you're following in the footsteps of a legend like Donald Sutherland. Blyth manages to make you like him despite knowing his character's future, which enhances the tension as you wonder when, or if, the film will feature his villainous turn.

Another standout of the film is Oscar-winner Viola Davis, who plays head gamemaker, Dr. Volumnia Gaul. Davis chews up every scene, clearly delighting in the chance to play a demented, evil mastermind. There are many villains in the world of Panem, and the book and film both do an excellent job of keeping you guessing who are the "songbirds" and who are the "snakes," but there's never any question about Gaul's motives, and Davis doesn't let you forget she's running the show.

In a movie filled with dark themes, Jason Schwartzman's Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman serves as a delightful breath of fresh air. Following in the footsteps of Stanely Tucci's Caesar Flickerman, Schwartzman plays the very first host of the Hunger Games. He will keep you laughing with his clueless demeanor, and you will be grateful for the levity.

Peter Dinklage is as good as ever in the role of Casca Highbottom, the dean of the Academy and creator of the Hunger Games. Meanwhile, Josh Andrés Rivera is heartbreaking as Sejanus Plinth, Snow's best friend and his only classmate who seems to struggle with the morality of the Hunger Games. Hunter Schafer rounds out the cast as Snow's cousin, Tigris Snow. If Davis is the only clear "snake," Tirgis is an obvious "songbird." Schafer plays her with a delicate sweetness and leaves you hoping Collins' next book will be all about her journey.

If you're a fan of The Hunger Games, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is going to transport you back to Panem with great ease. The film is daring, engaging, tense, and even occasionally funny. It's no easy feat to make a prequel that's just as good, if not better, than the films that came before. However, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes manages to outshine both Mockingjay films while giving The Hunger Games and Catching Fire a run for their money. Not only is The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes faithful to the book, but it showcases one of the best casts of the year. If you have any affection for this franchise, you won't want to miss the newest installment on the big screen.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes hits theaters on November 17th.