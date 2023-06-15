The Incredible Hulk begins streaming on Disney+ tomorrow!

Marvel Studios may be very busy developing their latest saga, The Multiverse Saga, and they have already released some pretty major installments like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Fans have been enjoying most of The Multiverse Saga so far, but they have also been revisiting films from the studio's past on Disney+. Spider-Man: Homecoming recently began streaming on Disney+ with a bunch of other Spider-Man movies, but the streaming service is still missing a few films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, it seems that they have finally added a major MCU movie to the streaming service. Beginning tomorrow, The Incredible Hulk will begin streaming on Disney+ after years of not being on the same streaming service as the rest of the MCU movies.

You can check out the official announcement below.

The Incredible Hulk Director Reflects on Impact of Marvel Studios Film

While doing promotion on his most recent film Fast X, The Incredible Hulk director spoke with ComicBook.com and began reminiscing about his work on the Marvel Studios project and even brought up the return of characters he introduced in his film.

"I'm happy they're healthy, I'm happy they're alive," Leterrier revealed after being asked about the recent return of both Tim Roth and Tim Blake Nelson. "It's incredible. I was there at the beginning of Marvel. This was a very special time. We created this studio. We created... Yeah, the MCU was birthed out of The Incredible Hulk. Tony Stark walked into The Incredible Hulk and said, 'I'm putting together a team,' and which one is it? Obviously, the Avengers. That was the beginning. No one thought... We had hopes; Kevin and I had hopes that he would become something like this as fans. ... It's kind of like the same thing [with Fast X]. If you do movies, if you bring something as a fan to the fans, if you respect your audience, because you are one of them, it will go a long way. So yeah, I mean, I can't wait for these characters, our new characters, to be 20 years from now in other movies."

The Incredible Hulk is directed by Leterrier and stars Edward Norton as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, Ty Burrell as Leonard Samson, Christina Cabot as Kathleen Sparr and William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross.

The Incredible Hulk begins streaming on Disney+ tomorrow!

What do you think about this? Will you be watching The Incredible Hulk on Disney+? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!