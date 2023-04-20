Spider-Man Movies Finally Coming to Disney+, Release Dates Revealed

Spider-Man movies are coming to Disney+ and fans are shocked by the reveal. Tomorrow, fans can catch the original Spider-Man from Sam Raimi along with the beloved Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3. Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man also swings into fame tomorrow too. Finally, Tom Holland's solo MCU debut, Spider-Man: Homecoming is also making an appearance on May 12! So, you'll have to wait a second for the latest Spidey releases. But, you also catch Tom Hardy's Venom on Disney+ on May 12th as well. Disney indicated that you can see some other Sony Pictures Spidey projects on Disney+ throughout the year.

After those three Spider-Men shared the screen during Spider-Man: No Way Home, they spoke to the Spider-Man YouTube channel about coming together. Maguire in particular was drawn back because of love for the story they were trying to tell. "I went and had a meeting with Amy and Kevin. Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige. And had talked about… They sort of just teased it," Maguire explained. "I think Amy was like, 'We'd love to talk to you, and you you know what this is about.' And I was like 'okay, sure. Let's go chat.'" Holland then joked that it wasn't much for the older actor to go on.

Secrecy Surrounding The Spider-Man: No Way Home Team-Up

"Yeah, no, I know," Maguire laughed during that interview. "Maybe you could just give me a little bit of information. But, I don't know. I gotta say, I was intrigued immediately. In that conversation, the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies, and what it meant i think to Amy and Kevin was was apparent. To me, when artists or people who are um steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them that I just wanted to join that."

"I'm a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing. But, yes, I was also going, 'Well, what what are we going to do?' And that was a bit mysterious," Maguire went on to say. "I did appreciate what was shared. But, it was really about getting together with these people and revisiting what was part of my history and and getting a chance to like come together. There are personal things too, which are kind of resolutions or a way to revisit and… I'm not quite sure how to put it. It's just to get to get back into that and i don't want to say like close the chapter… But revisit and have certain resolutions and just join in this loving creative spirit"

