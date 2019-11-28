Could Netflix’s The Irishman Eat Into Frozen 2’s Thanksgiving Box Office?

It’s no surprise that the world of entertainment has changed a lot in recent years, especially in how consumers access entertainment. The continued rise of streaming services has, in just a few short years, opened up worlds of viewing options that fans can enjoy from the comfort of their own homes. While most people think of this wealth of entertainment in terms of television shows, the reality is that movies are also part of the equation. An example of that is Martin Scorsese’s latest, The Irishman, which dropped on Netflix on Wednesday. The critically acclaimed film will not have a traditional theatrical release, instead making its wide arrival on the streaming service ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and it has some wondering if the film could impact Frozen 2‘s holiday box office. The answer? Probably not, but it’s complicated.

While The Irishman will certainly be interesting for many movie fans and the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend is prime movie-watching time for many who have time off work, the same can be said for films in traditional theaters — such as Frozen 2, which dominated its opening weekend last week. Where Frozen 2 — and, indeed, other films in theaters — may have an advantage is that given Thanksgiving is a time where families are spending a lot of time together, they will also likely need to leave the house. At least that’s what ComScore Paul Dergarabedian explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s not an all or nothing proposition,” Dergarabedian said. “Going to the movies remains a vital part of our entertainment diet. And while a major movie release on a streaming platform will certainly draw loads of viewers, this doesn’t spell doom for movie theaters or, for that matter, any other activity outside the home.”

Even beyond that, though, when it comes to Frozen 2 specifically, there are other things to consider. Frozen 2 is not only the hugely anticipated sequel to one of Disney‘s most popular movies, it’s also a family-oriented film. With the Thanksgiving holiday being one that sees many families come together, Frozen 2 is likely to be a popular film choice for those going to the movies as it is something that all ages can watch and enjoy. The same can’t really be said for The Irishman. The mob-related movie has an R rating for language and violence making it one that probably isn’t going to be a first choice for families looking for all-ages entertainment.

Still, even though The Irishman is unlikely to have much impact on Frozen 2, that doesn’t mean that movies on streaming won’t have an impact on theaters in the long run. According to Wall Street analyst Rich Greenfield of LightShed Partners, streaming may eventually trend in a way that does impact theaters.

“You have to look at it holistically,” Greenfield said. “I don’t think The Irishman will specifically cause people to stay home and away from movie theaters, but I do think it’s symbolic of a trend toward great content being available on streaming.”