The Josie and the Pussycats Soundtrack Is Now Available For Purchase Digitally, And It’s Totally Jerkin’

A year after it got a vinyl reissue from Mondo, the original motion picture soundtrack to 2001’s Josie and the Pussycats is now available for purchase in digital format for the first time ever. Fans of the movie, which flopped at the box office but has gone on to become a cult classic, have taken to social media to share their excitement. In spite of the movie disappointing in theaters, the soundtrack — featuring Letters To Cleo’s Kay Hanley as “Josie” — sold more than 500,000 copies and went gold.

“Re-issuing the soundtrack to Josie and the Pussycats has been a holy grail for us,” said Mo Shafeek, Mondo Record Label Manager, at the time of the vinyl release. “Even though the band doesn’t technically exist, it falls on our list of essential debut albums and deserves to be treated as such. It is an absolute honor to reissue it on vinyl for the first time ever.” At that time, ComicBook.com speculated that the high-profile reissue might help the music find its way to an official digital release. Currently, the Josie and the Pussycats soundtrack is available only on CD, and cannot be legally downloaded or streamed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last year, to celebrate the reissue, Kay Hanley performed songs from the soundtrack at a special screening of the film. More recently, Josie and the Pussycats had a special screening at Brooklyn’s Alamo Drafthouse, which came with an introduction from filmmakers Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan (with a cameo appearance by the film’s title lead, Rachael Leigh Cook). Josie and the Pussycats has been named as one of ComicBook.com’s most underrated comic book movies ever made.

The soundtrack, which you can stream on services like Spotify or buy for $9.99 on iTunes, Amazon, and more, features ten songs by Josie and the Pussycats, and another two by DuJour, the in-story boy band fronted by future superhero movie actors Seth Green and Donald Faison. Rosario Dawson, who played Valerie Brown in the movie, has appeared in Frank Miller’s Sin City and the Marvel/Netflix series, as well as writing her own comics.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!