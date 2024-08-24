The Killer Stars Reveal a Real Motorcycle on Fire Was Used for a Key Shot in the Film

John Woo remade one of his iconic films, and it dropped on Peackcock today. Woo’s The Killer was released back in 1989, and it starred Chow Yun-Fat as a hitman. Now, Game of Thrones and Fast Saga star Nathalie Emmanuel is taking on the role. The new cast also includes Omar Sy (Lupin) as Sey, Eric Cantona (The Fragile Colossus, Elizabeth) as Gobert, Tchéky Karyo (Le Femme Nikita, GoldenEye) as Tessier, and Grégory Montel (Call My Agent!, Transatlantic) as Jax. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Emmanuel and Sy, and they revealed a real motorcycle on fire jumped over them during an action-packed scene.

“No,” Sy replied with a laugh when asked if he ever imagined he’d get to shoot guns at a motorcycle going over his head. “Actually that’s why it’s amazing to do what we do and having the opportunity with this movie … Shooting a John Woo movie in Paris … just beyond the dream … I’ve personally never thought about it, but we are so grateful and happy to have that experience. And to see the movie at the end is just amazing, and we’re so proud.”

“Yeah, we did,” Emmanuel confirmed when asked if a real motorcycle went over their heads. “We did, actually,” Sy added.

“That stunt performer, I’m sad to say, I don’t know his name, but he really did something that I hadn’t seen before with my own eyes of jumping over like a whole set whilst on fire,” Emmanuel added. “So he’s doing that blind…”

“In the situation, after the jump there is … I think like four or five meters before another wall,” Sy explained. “So he has to land and break … you have like 5 meters to break. He’s an amazing performer.”

What Is The Killer About?

You can read the movie’s synopsis here: “The Killer stars The Fast Saga’s Nathalie Emmanuel as Zee, a mysterious and infamous assassin known, and feared, in the Parisian underworld as the Queen of the Dead. But when, during an assignment from her shadowy mentor and handler Finn (Sam Worthington), Zee refuses to kill a blinded young woman, Jenn (Diana Silvers), in a Paris nightclub, the decision will disintegrate Zee’s alliances, attract the attention of a savvy police investigator Sy (Omar Sy), and plunge her into a sinister criminal conspiracy that will set her on a collision course with her own past.”

The screenplay for The Killer hails from Oscar winner Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential, Mystic River), and is produced by Oscar winner Charles Roven (Oppenheimer, American Hustle) and Alex Gartner (Uncharted, Warcraft) for Atlas Entertainment, and by John Woo and Lori Tilkin deFelice (Silent Night) for Better Tomorrow Films. The film’s executive producers are Terence Chang and Robin Fisichella.

The Killer is now streaming on Peacock.