John Woo’s The Killer Remake Gets Trailer From Peacock

John Woo is revisiting his old catalogue with The Killer on Peacock. In the remake of his 1989 classic, Nathalie Emmanuel steps into the shoes of Chow Yun-Fat’s hit man. Next month, fans can tune-in for the tale of a hit man being chased down after a job goes terribly wrong. It seems like Emmanuel’s last job hits a snag when she inadvertently blinds a young girl. Omar Sy’s erstwhile detective gives chase and we’re off. (Danny Lee played the foil to Chow Yun-Fat’s protagonist last time around.) If we’re just going to revisit things from the past, there are worse cultural artifacts to plumb for inspiration than The Killer. You can check out the trailer for the upcoming project right here down below.

One of the benefits of a remake is that John Woo is bringing all those signature tricks to the table here. There’s slow motion and sick battle sequences. The kind of visual flourish that social media regularly begs for is going to be here in spades. Oscar-winner Brian Helgeland teamed with Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken for the new script. It’s been a long road to this paint for The Killer. Back in the 1990s, there were attempts to make a Western adaptation. But, various development bickering took hold. A previous version of this remake starred Lupita N’yongo. After she departed the project, Emmanuel stepped-in. Even after all of these developments, the movie is looking strong.

What Is The Killer About?

The Killer hits next month on Peacock.

Here’s how Peacock describes the upcoming movie: “From the Oscar® winning producer of Oppenheimer, the kinetic action thriller stars Emmy nominee Nathalie Emmanuel (The Fast Saga, Game of Thrones) as Zee, a mysterious and infamous assassin known, and feared, in the Parisian underworld as the Queen of the Dead. But when, during an assignment from her shadowy mentor and handler (Avatar‘s Sam Worthington), Zee refuses to kill a blinded young woman (Diana Silvers; Ma, Booksmart) in a Paris nightclub, the decision will disintegrate Zee’s alliances, attract the attention of a savvy police investigator (Golden Globe nominee Omar Sy; Jurassic World franchise, Lupin), and plunge her into a sinister criminal conspiracy that will set her on a collision course with her own past.”

“The film’s stellar global cast includes celebrated French actors Eric Cantona (The Fragile Colossus, Elizabeth), Saϊd Taghmaoui (Wonder Woman, The Kite Runner), Tchéky Karyo (Nikita, A Very Long Engagement) and Grégory Montel (Call My Agent!, Thirst for Life), and also features Angeles Woo (Silent Night, Manhunt) and Aurélia Agel (Halo, Black Widow).”

