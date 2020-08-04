The King's Man Director Teases a Longer, Dirtier Cut of the Film

✖

The Kingsman franchise has become a hit with action fans over the past few years, bringing an irreverent and action-packed take on the genre. The film series is set to get a new extension in the near future, with the release of the World War I-set prequel The King's Man. The first promotional material for the series has hinted at The King's Man having the same energy as the first two Kingsman films, despite being set almost a full century prior. According to director Matthew Vaughn, the theatrical cut of the film will actually leave some of its raunchiest jokes on the cutting room floor.

“I’ve cut so much out of this film that there’s going to be a 40-minute longer version,” Vaughan recently told Empire. “I’ll do “The King’s Man Vaughn Cut’. I’ve got a few really dirty fucking jokes in there.”

Given all of the recent hype that has surrounded directors cuts, the idea of Vaughn doing an alternate version of The King's Man will surely be promising to some fans. Given the groundwork that The King's Man is reportedly laying for Kingsman 3, that extra content might take on a whole other meaning.

“We’ve put seeds for what’s going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this,” Vaughn confirmed. “And it’s going to be very different.”

The King's Man is set in a world where a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, and one man and his protégé must race against time to stop them. The King's Man will star Ralph Fiennes as T.E. Lawrence, Liam Neeson playing Herbert Kitchener, Daniel Bruhl playing Gelix Yusupov, Gemma Arterton playing Mata Hari, and Rhys Ifans playing the infamous Grigori Rasputin. The film's cast also includes Harris Dickinson as Conrad, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Lee Unwin, Matthew Goode as Tristan, and Stanley Tucci as Merlin.

"We’ll discover why manners maketh man," Vaughn previously told ComicBook.com. "We’ll discover why one of my favorite lines in the new film is 'reputation is what people think you are, character is who you are.' It’s got a lot of what I’ll call home truths for our modern society that would be good to remember. It’s an allegory of...World War I happened due to some crazy politicians and political movements that got out of control. Everybody thought there couldn’t be a war, and then it happened. We’re living in a crazy time right now.”

