The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender Shares New Look At Adult Cast (With New Character)

It’s hard to believe that when Avatar: The Last Airbender ended on Nickelodeon back in 2008, the franchise would remain such a major part of the entertainment world in the years to follow. With the sequel, The Legend of Korra, exploring Aang’s successor and a new television series in the works, Avatar: Seven Havens, the first protagonist and his crew are returning this year. Set to arrive this October, The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender has yet to release any footage of Aang and his friends as adults, but a major leak has revealed new looks at the gang and a brand new character.

The new photos in question have been released via Target, as the retailer has promotional material that is in the works for the upcoming Paramount film. The first looks include the adult iterations of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, and Zuko, giving us more in-depth looks at what the crew looks like years after the original series finale. Also pictured in one group shot, which you can check out below, is a brand new character who had yet to be revealed. While little is known about this mystery man, he has the same tattoos that Aang does, hinting strongly at the idea that the newcomer is a fellow airbender. You can see the new images for yourself by scrolling below.

The Controversy of Aang: The Last Airbender

Originally, The Legend of Aang was set to be released theatrically, though much to the chagrin of bending enthusiasts, this plan changed. Late last year, Paramount announced that the movie would be ditching movie theaters and heading straight to streaming via Paramount+. Set to release on October 9th this fall, not only are fans hoping to return the project to the screen, but those responsible for making the movie are doing what they can to right the ship on the film’s release.

Earlier this week, The Legend of Aang’s director, Lauren Montgomery, shared her love of the film and he hope that Aang and his crew will still make their way to theaters. “The movie is amazing!!! That might not mean much coming from the director. I might have some bias, but I feel the need to put that out there. This movie deserves to be seen on a big screen!”

While the upcoming movie is bringing back the benders who started it all, the original voice cast won’t be returning to their roles. For the movie, Eric Nam will play Aang, Dionne Quan will play Toph, Jessica Matten will play Katara, Roman Zaragoza will play Sokka, and Steven Yeun will play Zuko. On top of the core cast, several big celebrities have joined the movie with parts that remain a mystery. The newcomers include Dave Bautista, Ke Huy Quan, and Taika Waititi, to name a few. While far from confirmed, the creators and fans are still crossing their fingers that the cinematic plan for The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender will be restored before its fall release.

