Avatar: The Last Airbender Creator Confirms New Movie Is Finished: “It’s Done, It’s Awesome”

One of the creators behind Avatar: The Last Airbender has confirmed that the new The Legend of Aang sequel movie has completed its production. Avatar: The Last Airbender is on the cusp of returning with not only a new season of the live-action series with Netflix, but with a brand new feature film as well. Original series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko returned to the franchise as part of the newly formed Avatar Studios to create brand new animated projects, and the first of these efforts is a new story focusing on Aang and the others in adulthood.

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is currently slated for a debut later this Fall with Paramount+ following a bump down from theaters, but fans have been curious to see something from the new film themselves. In a recent update from Konietzko to fans on social media, the co-creator confirmed that the work on the new film has indeed wrapped and hopes fans are patient for future updates, “For the folks asking about the movie: all I can say at this point is it’s done, it’s awesome, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

The Legend of Aang Movie Is Finished

Paramount Pictures

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender has wrapped its production, and that has been further confirmed from those on staff as well such as director Lauren Montgomery. The director also revealed that production on the film has wrapped, and those involved have already seen the film in full. This is a good sign moving forward as it won’t be too much longer until fans get to start seeing promotional materials for the film such as the updated designs for Aang and the others, production stills, and more.

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender was previously slated to release in theaters later this October (following a few delays), but it was confirmed earlier this year that it is now going to be exclusively releasing onto Paramount+ this Fall instead. A release date for the film has yet to be confirmed as of this time, but now that it has wrapped it might mean we could get it much sooner than expected. That’s just hopeful thinking now that it’s not tied into Paramount’s theatrical release calendar, it could have more flexibility.

What to Know for The Legend of Aang Movie

Avatar Studios

Avatar: The Last Airbender series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko have officially returned for The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender as part of Avatar Studios (which is also working on the new Avatar: Seven Havens sequel series) in collaboration with Paramount and Nickelodeon Movies. The new film will be set after the events of the original Nickelodeon animated series, and will feature a much older version of the characters. This includes a new voice cast bringing them all to life too.

The new voice cast for The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender revealed thus far includes the likes of Eric Nam as Aang, Steven Yeun as Zuko, Dave Bautista, Jessica Matten, Dionne Quan, Román Zaragoza, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Peta Sergeant, Freida Pinto and Ke Huy Quan in currently unconfirmed roles. Now that the film is done, hopefully it’s not long before we get to see it.

